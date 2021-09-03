Celebration after second high-school win puts gash on Philip Rivers’ nose

USA TODAY Sports

For Philip Rivers, coaching football is nearly as hazardous as playing football.

Via Darron Patterson of AL.com, an upset win for Rivers’s high-school team sparked a celebration that left a gash on his nose.

The 24-21 win was the first-ever 4A Region 1 win for the St. Michael Catholic Cardinals. Rivers took a cooler full of ice to the face, and the cut on his nose may require stitches.

The next game for Rivers’s team will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The retired (but maybe not completely retired) quarterback will try to take his team to a 3-0 start.

The fourth overall pick of the 2004 draft, Rivers played for the Chargers through 2019. He spent 2020 with the Colts, who made it to the playoffs and gave the Bills everything they could handle in the wild-card round.