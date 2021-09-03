Colts restructure Ryan Kelly’s contract to create cap space

Getty Images

With the season getting underway next week, the Colts have given themselves a little more flexibility with the salary cap.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Indianapolis has restructured center Ryan Kelly‘s contract by converting $9 million of salary into a signing bonus. That move created $6.75 million in cap space.

Kelly signed a four-year, $50 million extension with the Colts last September.

The 18th overall pick of the 2016 draft, Kelly has been Indianapolis’ starting center since entering the league. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years.

The Colts activated Kelly off the COVID-19 list on Thursday. He went on the list earlier this week due to a close contact, which means Kelly — like quarterback Carson Wentz — is unvaccinated.