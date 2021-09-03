Jamison Crowder tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Jets could be without one of their key offensive weapons for next week’s season opener.

According to NFL Media, wide receiver Jamison Crowder has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Crowder is fully vaccinated. If he is, he’ll need just two negative tests a day apart to return to the building. If he’s unvaccinated, Crowder is out for a minimum of 10 days.

Crowder’s availability for New York’s Week One matchup with Carolina was already somewhat in question, as the receiver is dealing with a groin injury. In his Thursday press conference, head coach Robert Saleh called Crowder day-to-day.

Per the report, the Jets believe Crowder’s positive test is an isolated case.

Crowder is entering the final season of a three-year deal he signed with the Jets in 2019. He appeared in 12 games last year, making 59 receptions for 699 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, he caught 78 passes for 833 yards and six TDs.

Crowder began his career with Washington as a fourth-round pick in 2015.