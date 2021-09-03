K.J. Wright bids farewell to Seattle after 10 years, move to join Raiders

Getty Images

For the first time in his 10-year NFL career, K.J. Wright will no longer be suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks.

Wright, set to enter his 11th season in the NFL, reached a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

Wright is incredibly fond of the Seattle area and has made his intentions clear in the past that he intends to remain in the area when his career is over. But for his career to continue into its 11th year, Wright had to find another team in need of his skills.

That doesn’t mean the actual leaving part is something Wright was looking forward to.

“Seattle what’s going on? K.J. here,” Wright said in a post to his instagram account Thursday night. “I just wanted to thank each and every one of you for these past 10 years. This journey has been nothing but amazing and it’s definitely been my honor and my privilege to perform in front of y’all, to bring a championship to the city, to visit schools, to working in the community, to just giving my heart and soul to this city has truly been my pleasure.”

The Seahawks are turning over the full-time weak-side linebacker role to 2020 first-round pick Jordyn Brooks this season. Wright had one of his best seasons last year in Seattle as he continued to start alongside Bobby Wagner since the 2012 season. However, the team asked him to move to the strong-side role — a role Wright is not nearly as fond of — as a way to help get Brooks on the field last season. Wright accepted the role adjustment and still put together a stellar season.

Now the Seahawks are wanting to give that role to 2020 second-round pick Darrell Taylor. The music stopped and there was no longer a seat in Seattle for Wright despite many fans eagerly hoping for Wright’s return to the team.

“For everybody that supported me through this journey, fighting for me, I felt it and it truly meant a lot to me,” Wright said. “This chapter is closing. It was a fun chapter. The love and support that I’ve got since day one has been nothing but amazing. This next chapter is going to be just as good. Much love to each and every one of y’all. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Gotta keep it going. Can’t thank you guys enough.”