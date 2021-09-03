Marcus Maye: Winning, not contract, is what’s on my mind now

Getty Images

Marcus Maye‘s former teammate Jamal Adams got a new contract this summer and Vikings safety Harrison Smith also agreed to a new deal, but Maye wasn’t able to reach agreement with the Jets on an extension.

The Jets gave Maye a franchise tag at the start of the offseason, so there won’t be any discussions about a new deal in the coming months and Maye said Thursday that he won’t let the failure to get one weigh heavily on his mind.

“Once I get on the grass I never worry about anything else. . . . Winning games is first, that’s what you play the game for,” Maye said, via the team’s website. “Also taking care of your family and making sure you’re set up for the future. Control the controllables. If you have no control over something, there’s no point in getting all upset. If you’re not here to win games, then what are you doing this for?”

Maye hasn’t done much winning since joining the Jets, which helps explain why he’s the longest-tenured player on the roster as he heads into his fifth season. A change in fortunes would likely help his chances of getting the contract he wants once the negotiating window opens again in 2022.