Raiders restructure Yannick Ngakoue’s contract

Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in March and he’s restructured it before his first game with the team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Raiders have converted $12 million of the edge rusher’s salary for this season and converted it into a signing bonus. They also added three void years to the end of the pact in order to spread out the remaining cap hit.

The result is $8 million in cap space for the team to use during the 2021 season.

The Raiders agreed to a deal with linebacker K.J. Wright this week and the maneuvering with Ngakoue’s contract allows them more freedom to add other players to the roster in the coming months.