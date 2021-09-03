Raiders sign Peyton Barber off Washington practice squad

Getty Images

Las Vegas is adding a running back to its roster.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders are signing Peyton Barber off Washington’s practice squad.

The Raiders had only two running backs on their active roster in Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. They reportedly put in a claim on former Broncos running back Royce Freeman, but the Panthers came first in the claiming order.

Barber is entering his sixth season. He spent his first four with the Buccaneers before signing with the Football Team last spring. Barber rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns last season, playing 18 percent of Washington’s offensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps.

Overall, Barber has 2,245 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns plus 61 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

The move leaves Washington without any running backs on its practice squad roster. The Football Team has Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, and Jaret Patterson on its active roster.