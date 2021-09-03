Report: Ravens put in waiver claim on Royce Freeman

Getty Images

After J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in the Ravens’ final preseason game, head coach John Harbaugh said that he has “full confidence” in the ability of the team’s remaining running backs to handle the job.

The confidence they have in Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, and Justice Hill didn’t stop the team from considering another option on the waiver wire. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team put in a waiver claim on Royce Freeman when he was dumped by the Broncos this week.

Freeman wound up in Carolina because the Panthers had a higher spot in the waiver order, so there’s not change to the makeup of the backfield in Baltimore at this point.

The interest in Freeman suggests the Ravens may still look to bolster the group ahead of their first game of the season, which will come on Monday, September 13 against the Raiders.