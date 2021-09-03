Washington signs Eddy Pineiro to practice squad

Getty Images

Dustin Hopkins is the Washington Football Team’s kicker. For now.

The team announced it has signed free agent kicker Eddy Pineiro to its practice squad. Pineiro will provide competition and insurance for Washington.

Hopkins has made 83.9 percent of his attempts in his six seasons with Washington but had a career-low 79.4 percentage on his 34 field goal attempts last season. He went 15-of-21 from 40 yards or longer.

Pineiro spent the preseason with the Colts and was 4-for-4 on kicks, including a 50-yard field goal. The Colts cut him Aug. 24, keeping Rodrigo Blankenship instead.

Pineiro has spent time with the Bears and Raiders, but 2019 was the only season he kicked in the NFL. He made 82.1 percent of his field goals and 93.1 percent of his extra points.