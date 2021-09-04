NFL’s chief medical officer pushes back on Bill Belichick’s comments regarding vaccinations

Posted by Mike Florio on September 4, 2021, 8:51 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick has grumbled his way into a dispute with the league office over the COVID vaccine.

On Wednesday, Belichick shrugged his way around the obvious implication of the stunning fall of Cam Newton from starting quarterback to, eight days later, off the team. Belichick not surprisingly bristled at the suggestion that Newton’s vaccination status played a role in the move. (It surely did.)

“You guys keep talking about that, and I would just point out that I don’t know what the number is,” Belichick said. “I mean, you guys can look it up. You have the access to a lot of information, but the number of players and coaches and staff members that have been infected by COVID in this training camp [around the NFL] who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number, so I wouldn’t lose sight of that. . . . We have other players on the team who aren’t vaccinated, as I would say, probably does every other team in the league. We’ve had minimal throughout the league. There’ve been a number of, quite a high number I would say, of players who have had the virus who have been vaccinated, so your implication that vaccination solves every problem, I would say that has not been substantiated based on what’s happened in training camp [throughout the NFL] this year.”

On Friday, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills pushed back on Belichick’s contention that “quite a high number” of vaccinated players have had the virus.

“We released our data last week from the first three weeks of August, and that data has consistently shown higher rates of infection in unvaccinated players than in vaccinated players,” Sills told Judy Battista of NFL Media, via Matt Vatour of MassLive.com. “That was true at intake when they first came into training camp and it was true during that first three-week period of August that we released. From a medical perspective, go to any major medical center in the country and as you walk around, those patients who are hospitalized, those who are in the ICU, you see the evidence the vaccines are working.”

Sills admits that some vaccinated players are getting COVID. But he points out the major reality that the anti-vaxx crowd chooses to ignore: the vaccinated recover much more quickly and are far less likely to, you know, die.

“We know that vaccines are working,” Sills said. “What we are seeing are some vaccinated people who test positive. But their illness tends to be very short and very mild, and that’s exactly what the vaccines were designed to do. Let’s all remember the vaccines were designed to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. They’re doing a terrific job of that so far, not only in the NFL where we haven’t seen any serious cases but in society as a whole.”

Sills is right. And Belichick surely knows it. His goal was (I believe) to throw dirt on the obvious connection between Cam’s lack of vaccination and his potential lack of availability. Newton, like all unvaccinated players, was tested every day. Including game day. So if Belichick had made Cam the starter, Belichick would have had to worry about Newton testing positive the day of a game, any game. Like the game to be played in four weeks and one day against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Newton also had constant susceptibility to a five-day absence for having close contact with an infected person. Vaccinated players do not face such consequences this year. Also, and as the Patriots learned two weeks ago, Cam didn’t understand the very basic and simple requirement that a player must be tested every day at the team facility, which resulted in a five-day break and gave Mac Jones the chance to persuade Belichick that, all things being equal, it was better to entrust the starting job to the quarterback who could be trusted to be available for every game.

Could Jones test positive at some point? Yes, but it would happen long enough before a game begins to allow the Patriots to pivot more smoothly to Plan B. With Newton, Belichick would have constantly had to be ready, at little as a few hours before kickoff, to scrap the game plan and get Jones ready to go.

So that’s why Belichick chose to muddy the waters. Candor would have gotten him in the same spot the Jaguars now occupy, with the NFL Players Association seeking emails, text messages, and other evidence containing any direct or indirect proof that Cam got cut because he wasn’t vaccinated. Even if it was something as simple as Belichick texting to one of his sons something like, “I can’t rely on this guy unless he gets vaccinated.”

29 responses to “NFL’s chief medical officer pushes back on Bill Belichick’s comments regarding vaccinations

  1. I’m sure it plays a role. But, Cam already got Covid. Why get the vaccine if you already had virus, and have the antibodies? Idk, all seems wild. Go Pats. Bill is the goat.

  3. I understand that this website is full-on pushing the get vaccinated message, and that this comment may never see the light of day, but can we address at least a couple of reasonable questions here? If New England still has unvaccinated players on the roster, why would you keep them and not your starting QB? and, If both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can spread the virus, what sense does it make to quarantine unvaccinated players for 5 days after a close contact but not quarantine vaccinated people? What is the purpose of that? If it was to reduce the spread, it seems to make sense that you would quarantine everyone who could spread the disease right?

  5. Same people pushing for private business to require employees to be vaccinated are up in arms about this. Make up your minds.

  6. Why do the anti-vaxxers place their trust in some moron on Facebook or talk radio instead of undisputed medical science? Why are they so willing to ingest horse dewormer or bleach instead of vaccines that have been researched and tested for over 20 years?

    In addition to the covid19 pandemic, we have a rampant pandemic of idiocy in this country. The latter is fueling the former.

  8. While the response COULD be viewed as irresponsible and I personally didn’t like what he said. The fact remains Bill couldn’t say that it had an impact on Cam’s release or he’d wind up in the Urban Meyers mess. Bill’s WAY too media savvy to fall into that trap.

  10. urmom says:
    September 4, 2021 at 9:06 am
    I'm sure it plays a role. But, Cam already got Covid. Why get the vaccine if you already had virus, and have the antibodies? Idk, all seems wild. Go Pats. Bill is the goat.
    The CDC says that people who have already had the virus are twice as likely as fully vaccinated individuals to get COVID.

  12. urmom says:
    September 4, 2021 at 9:06 am
    I'm sure it plays a role. But, Cam already got Covid. Why get the vaccine if you already had virus, and have the antibodies? Idk, all seems wild. Go Pats. Bill is the goat.
    Please enlighten yourself with some real medical information. Not everyone develops antibodies from having the virus. Those who do only retain those antibodies for a few months. Despite what your cousin said on Facebook, antibodies from having had the virus are NOT 27 times stronger than vaccine protection.

    Every legitimate medical organization, every government health organization, every legitimate doctor recommends that people who have had covid19 still need to be vaccinated. Every. Single. One.

  13. According to the CDC:

    If I have already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine?

    Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 because:

    Research has not yet shown how long you are protected from getting COVID-19 again after you recover from COVID-19.
    Vaccination helps protect you even if you’ve already had COVID-19.
    Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19. One study showed that unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19 are more than 2 times as likely than fully vaccinated people to get COVID-19 again.

  14. The only thing Belichick said that is remotely questionable is that a “high number” of vaccinated people have then tested positive for the virus, which are often referred to as breakthrough cases.

    It’s undeniably true that there have been breakthrough cases in the NFL. People want to fine him for this statement, so we would be fining him for saying the words “high number”? Is 10 a high number? Is 20? I want the pro-finers to define it for me. Please let me know what exactly he needs to be fined for.

  16. Cam didn’t follow clearly established team protocols regarding testing. Combine that dumb mistake with the fact that Jones has more upside, and is better than Cam, it had to be easy for BB to make this choice. It’s as simple as following instructions. Cam is the reason Cam got the hammer

  18. BB is right. Sills is right. However they’re talking a two separate issues which is usually the case with pro vaxx people. BB is talking about numbers in the nfl Sills is talking about numbers everywhere. Cam did not end up in the hospital. None of the players in the nfl will end up in the hospital vaxxedor not. It’s because they’re much more active and healthier than most of Americans. People that do not want the vaxx aren’t listening to Facebook and other conspiracy theories. They simply know their own bodies better than anyone else in the world. That’s what has gotten lost. The vaxx has been forced down everyone’s throat yet whenever another way to treat it comes about it gets hidden. The answer cannot and should never be to just inject everyone on earth and pray it goes away. Viruses don’t die. They will always mutate so while yes the vaccine does mitigate symptoms it does not make you immune. Some people are willing to trust their own bodies more than the government. Who by the way was pushing booster shots against FDA officials suggestions. 2 higher ups already resigned over it. Look it up!

  19. Cam, Lamar and Mond all got covid, but did they ended up in the hospital or die? Do your math.How many unvaccinated survived or recovered from covid in 2019-2021? Get your information straight.

  20. gibson45 says:
    September 4, 2021 at 9:16 am
    Why do the anti-vaxxers place their trust in some moron on Facebook or talk radio instead of undisputed medical science? Why are they so willing to ingest horse dewormer or bleach instead of vaccines that have been researched and tested for over 20 years?

    In addition to the covid19 pandemic, we have a rampant pandemic of idiocy in this country. The latter is fueling the former.

    Been going on for years.

    Look at Spygate and Deflategate or even Framegate III. People just believe wnatever is served up to them and use fake info to reinforce their original feelings.

    Throw in narcissim, unable to admit they are wrong, and here we are.

    Note the narcissism element with the anti-vaxxers.

  22. A little bit hypocritical for Belichick to Hold Cam accountable for pleading ignorance to rules and Protocols. If anybody were to give someone a pass for “misinterpreting” the rules it would be Belichick. I’m surprised they cut him because it’s clear Cam has embraced the Patriot Way.

  23. urmom says:
    September 4, 2021 at 9:06 am
    I'm sure it plays a role. But, Cam already got Covid. Why get the vaccine if you already had virus, and have the antibodies? Idk, all seems wild. Go Pats. Bill is the goat.

    I can actually explain this, factually and with NO politics whatsoever. I should start by saying my personal doctor also has degrees in chemistry and pharmacology and is a trusted friend above all else.

    So… last December, my brother in Tennessee and his family all got (regular) Covid-19. It almost killed my brother. When the vaccine became available they got it anyway on the advice of his doctor.

    Early August, they came here to Wisconsin because our mom is not doing well. Upon arrival, he said “My throat’s a little scratchy and I have a slight headache. I should probably test before I see Mom.” Good call. He was positive for the Delta variant (picked it up at a work dinner where they ate with masks off) and of course gave it to me, who had also been vaccinated.

    I got pretty bad sick, but nowhere near the point of being hospitalized. Now here’s the explanation from my doctor, who again I say is a trusted friend above all else…

    Delta is 20 times more contagious than the standard variant but because I had been vaccinated I had enough antibodies to put up a fight from minute one. He said I likely would have been done for otherwise, due to age (61) and other comorbidities. Because my brother had been vaccinated AND already had Covid once, he had enough antibodies to where it barely affected him at all, although he was still able to spread it.

    Luckily, my wife was out of town when this happened as she’s immunocompromised due to meds for RA. So I still need to be careful not to pick it up somewhere and bring it home to her. And that’s all I’m going to say about that.

  24. The reason there’s a new covid strain is the same reason it will continue to mutate…. Anti vaxxers…. YOU JUST CAN’T CURE STUPID!!!

  26. Just get vaccinated- what’s the big deal? We’ve all been vaccinated for various diseases throughout our lives- Just do it!

  27. Anti Vax people saying “I’ll never get the vaccine, I do t know what’s in it”
    As they fill up several prescriptions and pop pills everyday of things they have absolutely no idea the ingredients.
    And let’s not forget all the vaccines you give your babies and children, without even a care in the world what’s in them.
    Could someone explain to me that logic?

  29. This is nothing new. Everyone knows seatbelts don’t save 100 % of the lives of people who are in car crashes, but they indisputably save thousands of lives. Everyone that smokes cigarettes doesn’t die of cancer, but smoking indisputably causes cancer in a high percentage of smokers. The numbers are indisputable about covid, too. Most rules and laws are made by dealing with percentages and odds. Belichick is being political. He was on the losing side in the last election, and his side hasn’t accepted the loss. But this has nothing to do with Cam Newton. Newton and Belichick are about as opposite as you can get. I always thought the Pats signed Newton last year to distract the media from another scandal, as they had just been caught cheating again the day before they signed Newton. The ploy worked to perfection, as few people will remember anything about the scandal. Look it up, if you’re interested in truth. Also, the way they used Newton last year, as a runner, told me they weren’t interested in him being their long term goal at QB. You don’t use you QB as a human battering ram. Belichick won 6 super bowls with Tom Brady, and he hasn’t won anything without Brady. He’s no dummy. What do Brady and Newton have in common? Nothing. Why would anyone believe Newton was in their long term plans? Do you not follow football? Mac Jones might not be Brady, but his game is much closer to Brady’s than Newton’s.

