Titans activate Ryan Tannehill from COVID reserve list

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is back, eight days before the regular-season opener.

Tennessee activated Tannehill from the COVID-19 reserve list, nine days after he was moved from the active roster.

The Titans also have returned running back Jeremy McNichols to the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Tannehill, who is vaccinated, was required to generate two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. He had previously said he chose to get vaccinated only because of the NFL’s protocols applicable to unvaccinated players.

If Tannehill had not been vaccinated, he would have been required to miss at least 10 days following the positive test.