Tom Brady confirms he had COVID-19 in February

Getty Images

Tom Brady managed to avoid COVID for all of the 2020 season. Not long after the parade celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win, Brady got it.

Brady has confirmed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the 44-year-old quarterback had the disease in February. He currently has concerns about how the league will handle the pandemic in the coming season.

“I think it’s going to be challenging this year,” Brady told Stroud. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans. . . . It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Vaccinated players aren’t being tested like last year, but the frequency recently changed from once every 14 days to once per week. Unvaccinated players are tested daily.

All Buccaneers players are vaccinated. That’s an advantage, in comparison to the teams that have a rate lower than 100 percent. Still, the disease can (and likely will) cause problems for the coming season. Ultimately, it could be the difference between whether a team makes it to the playoffs or goes home after the regular season ends.