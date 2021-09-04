Tom Brady hopes to be with the Buccaneers “for many years”

Getty Images

When discussing his football future, Tom Brady has pointed out that he’s under contract for two years in Tampa. This implies that, come 2023, he could choose to move on.

For the first time, Brady has made a clear comment on the preferred duration of his time in Tampa.

“Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time,” Brady recently told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “For many years.”

Brady has been very happy with his move from Boston.

“Whatever I thought I was getting into, it’s been so much better,” Brady told Stroud. “As good as I could’ve envisioned, it’s been even more enjoyable than that. It’s pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. [Tampa’s] a great-kept secret. It’s a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water.”

He also loves the weather, a point he previously has made when saying he’d never again live in a northern climate.

“In January, February and March, every day I go out there with [quarterbacks coach] Clyde [Christensen] and go, ‘Clyde, top 20 [perfect days]?’ And there’s something to be said for that. Right now in the Northeast, it’s going like this. Seventy, 60, 50, 40, 30 [degrees]. You’re out there every day and this is so much fun.”

Winning is fun, too. They could become the first team since 2003-04 to win back-to-back championships. If they do, the full-year narrative for 2022 will be whether the Bucs can become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a row.