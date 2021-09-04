Tom Brady hopes to be with the Buccaneers “for many years”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 4, 2021, 12:59 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When discussing his football future, Tom Brady has pointed out that he’s under contract for two years in Tampa. This implies that, come 2023, he could choose to move on.

For the first time, Brady has made a clear comment on the preferred duration of his time in Tampa.

“Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time,” Brady recently told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “For many years.”

Brady has been very happy with his move from Boston.

“Whatever I thought I was getting into, it’s been so much better,” Brady told Stroud. “As good as I could’ve envisioned, it’s been even more enjoyable than that. It’s pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. [Tampa’s] a great-kept secret. It’s a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water.”

He also loves the weather, a point he previously has made when saying he’d never again live in a northern climate.

“In January, February and March, every day I go out there with [quarterbacks coach] Clyde [Christensen] and go, ‘Clyde, top 20 [perfect days]?’ And there’s something to be said for that. Right now in the Northeast, it’s going like this. Seventy, 60, 50, 40, 30 [degrees]. You’re out there every day and this is so much fun.”

Winning is fun, too. They could become the first team since 2003-04 to win back-to-back championships. If they do, the full-year narrative for 2022 will be whether the Bucs can become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

16 responses to “Tom Brady hopes to be with the Buccaneers “for many years”

  3. I like the guy and root for him after many years of rooting against him. But man he is done. Last year he was mediocre at best and terrible plenty of the time. Go see him now folks because after this year it will be too obvious for everyone to ignore that he should retire.

  5. This team is built for a solid 3 years including this year.I can’t see Brady leaving when he can continue to win Games and Superbowls unless he gets hurt Knock on Wood.My Vegas Bet is Brady retires at the age of 46

  7. I’ve always kinda liked Tom Brady.

    But now I’m thinking that perhaps something is wrong with him.

  8. Once Brady starts throwing ducks on a consistent basis like he did against the Giants in 2 super bowls, then you know he’s done.

  9. It will be difficult to repeat. Tampa caught a huge break when Breese fell apart at the end of last season and then they played at Lambau without fans. This season if the Rams improve on offense to go along with that defense, should challenge Tampa.

  10. Ok first off your name is an absolute oxymoron there Falconsgreat. It is almost as absurd as your comment. Tell you what….just sit over there and keep living in your dream world thinking Brady is done and Ryan is great….or any Falcon for that matter and leave commenting to the adults.

  11. He is still a top 10 passer even though he’s lost some velocity he will likely play out his current deal but won’t make it past that. However if there is a QB that can make it until 50 it’s him.

  14. Defense might have carried Brady to the Super Bowl win but we all must agree that Tampa would not have gotten any where close to a Super Bowl without him. He changed the culture in that Locker room. I wish Jamieis luck in New Orleans, but don’t get mad when he doesn’t pan out, because he’s going to fail. I have 5 years of memories if anybody forgot.

  15. Tom Brady has always said since his mid 30s…that as long as he’s still paying at a high level and giving his team the best chance to win,he will keep playing. I’m not what else we can draw from that sentiment.

