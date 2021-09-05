49ers add Josh Norman

Posted by Mike Florio on September 5, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
A week before they open the season with a game at the Lions, the 49ers have added a veteran presence in the secondary.

Via Jay Glazer of FOX, the 49ers have signed cornerback Josh Norman to a one-year deal.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth “up to $2.5 million.”

A Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2015 with the Panthers, Norman had the franchise tag applied applied by Carolina in early 2016 before they rescinded it. He promptly signed a multi-year deal with Washington worth $15 million per year, playing there from 2016 through 2019. He played for the Bills in 2020, appearing in nine games with three starts.

Norman, 33, had been a free agent for most of the offseason.

The starters in San Francisco are Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

11 responses to “49ers add Josh Norman

  3. Cornerbacks don’t gradually slow down. It is like flipping a switch when they get older. Only 3 starts last year makes it suspect that he can do much this year.

  4. I don’t know about that. At least both guys have started games. The biggest thief ever has to be Chase Daniels this guys made a fortune holding a clipboard for 10 years lol

  5. If it were me I’d trade deebo samuel for stephon Diggs and a 5th for him..deebo is good but not on the field enough for us to win..diggs is passionate about football..package the 5th and whatever we got for jonas and go and get a cornerback that has passion and will stay on the field keep waiting time and energy for a player that they’ll get nothing out of

  7. Sanborn says:
    September 5, 2021 at 7:22 pm
    There are so many crazy things about your post

    #1. That you think the Bills would even consider trading away Diggs. The guy who led the league in receiving last year and is considered a brother by Josh Allen

    #2. That you think the Bills would need to throw in a 5th round pick to equal the value of Deebo

    #3. That you think you can get a quality DB for a 5th and 6th round pick (49ers got a 6th round pick and 7th round swap in the Jonas trade)

    #4. This is an article about signing Josh Norman, how did your brain make the leap to trading Deebo Samuel?

  8. When’s the last time he was relevant? Was it Carolina? I don’t remember hearing his name much with WAS. He used to be a stud but DBs usually fall off a cliff after they eclipse 30.

