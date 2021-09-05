Cowboys see a major spike in players placed on COVID reserve

Posted by Mike Florio on September 5, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys will be missing a Pro Bowl offensive lineman for Week One. The positive test generated by guard Zack Martin continues a troubling trend for America’s Team.

As noted by Michael Gehlen of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have now had eight players on COVID reserve in the past 16 days. Last year, for the entire season, the Cowboys had only six.

It’s a stark reminder that, even though many football fans have moved on from the pandemic, the pandemic hasn’t moved on from football. And the problem for the league is that the relaxed protocols for vaccinated players have set the stage, given the fact that the Delta variant is breaking through the vaccines, for the league to experience even more positive cases than last year.

Last night, for example, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat in a suite at Bank of America Stadium for the Georgia-Clemson game, maskless and with plenty of other people around. As with so many of the crowd shots from the first weekend of college football, it was a scene that looked like every football season before the pandemic.

Lawrence presumably is vaccinated. He can still catch it. He can return a positive in his next (or in any) once-per-week test. If it happens, he’ll likely miss at least one game.

It’s unlikely that an uptick in positive tests will result in games being scrapped. However, for those paying close attention to the protocols and the trends, a far different vibe exists now than in early July. The league, determined to play all games, won’t be troubled by the reality that, here and there, key players won’t be available for one or more weeks. But it will definitely affect for some teams the outcome of games and, in some cases, the outcome of seasons.

Ultimately, it’s no different than the ever-present risk of injury. Within the next couple of weeks, someone will tear an ACL or blow out an Achilles tendon and his team will struggle to thrive without him. Unlike injuries, the COVID risk is avoidable. The teams that best persuade all players to behave like they did in 2020 will be the most likely to take advantage of the strategic disadvantages that will plague other teams.

Frankly, it’s another reason to believe in the Bucs. With a 100-percent vaccination rate, a coach who already has said players will be on lockdown for road games, a possible return of mask mandates in the building, and a quarterback singularly focused on securing his eighth ring, the lingering realities of the pandemic and the lax manner in which some teams will handle it provide the defending champions with another way to bend victory in their direction.

12 responses to “Cowboys see a major spike in players placed on COVID reserve

  1. Better late than never, glad to see so many finally acknowledging the NFL Covid policy based on different restrictions for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals is a complete disaster and not based on legitimate science.

  2. Two words: Vaccination mandates. Get the shot(s) or you don’t work, in football or any other business. It’s time to stop coddling the crazies and put an end to the pandemic.

  4. Must be tough having to see so many freedom-loving people living their lives without the fear you expect them to display.

  5. Everyone in America should have N-95 masks. All the health pro’s agree that they’re the only really affective masks, but somehow we haven’t had them available to everyone, and there doesn’t seem to be a push to get them. This is more strange than people not wanting to get vaccinated. I just have to ask why. And I haven’t heard a good answer. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Every doctor agrees. Who’s running the show? I know I’m not getting a good answer on that one.

  10. Clear evidence that the vaccines don’t work. Calling for mandates for something so ineffective is why half this country hates the other side.

  11. Very simple. 100% vaccination does not prevent key teammates from getting COVID. During any game/practice/scrimmage anyone can get hurt. Build a deep team and move on with real life.

  12. The Vaccines DO WORK. Yes you can contract Covid even if you have been vaccinated,…. but the huge difference is the fact the UNvaccinated usually are at risk of a serious illness and a lengthy stint on the PUP list. Those who have been vaccinated and contract covid usually have minor symptoms and are back to their sport in 10 days or less.
    Get your vaccination to be safe. Regardless of being in Pro Sports or as a Fan.

