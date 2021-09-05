Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers ankle sprain in season opener for Oregon

USA TODAY Sports

One of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL draft has started the 2021 season with an injury.

Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained ankle in Saturday’s win over Fresno State. Per James Crepea of the Oregonian, it’s a sprain.

“He got rolled up on,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said after the game. “Beyond that I know it’s a sprain, which we’re very optimistic that it’s nothing too serious. But as far as as we know X-rays are negative. We’ll assess a little bit later.”

An X-ray won’t show ligament damage. Depending on the severity, Thibodeaux could miss several weeks.

Before leaving, Thibodeaux registered a strip sack. He’s generally regarded as a top-five pick.