Zack Martin tests positive for COVID, will miss season opener

Getty Images

The Cowboys will try to beat the Buccaneers on Thursday night with one fewer key member of the offense.

Via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, guard Zack Martin has tested positive for COVID. Per Hill, Martin will miss the Week One game against the Buccaneers.

It’s unclear whether Martin is vaccinated. If he’s not, he will miss 10 days, minimum. If he is, he’ll be eligible to return after generating a pair of negative tests more than 24 hours apart.

Per Hill, guard Brandon Knight also has entered the protocol because he was identified as a close contact with Martin. This means that Knight is not vaccinated. Vaccinated players are not eliminated for close contacts; unvaccinated players are wiped out for five days.