49ers release Dontae Johnson

The 49ers have announced the previously reported signing of Josh Norman and announced the team’s corresponding roster move.

San Francisco has released veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson.

Johnson appeared in 14 games for San Francisco last year with three starts. he recorded three passes defensed and a sack while playing 26 percent of defensive snaps and 56 percent of special teams snaps.

Johnson spent his first four seasons with the 49ers before short stints with the Seahawks, Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Chargers.

With Norman in tow, San Francisco now also has Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley, K'Waun Williams, Deommodore Lenoir, and Ambry Thomas at the position.