After pushback from league, Bill Belichick revisits his vaccine comments

Posted by Mike Florio on September 6, 2021, 10:12 AM EDT
New England Patriots Training Camp
Getty Images

The back-and-forth between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the league office over vaccinations continues.

After Belichick downplayed the vaccine last week by saying a “pretty high number” of vaccinated players have tested positive, the league pushed back through its chief medical officer. Meeting with reporters on Monday morning, Belichick referred to the vaccine issue in his opening remarks.

“No player has been kept or released because of their vaccine status,” Belichick said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “My comment relative to vaccinations are really the way I feel. That’s an individual decision to make. . . . We’re better off if everyone is vaccinated.”

Belichick said what he had to say, because the rules prohibit vaccine status from being a factor in roster decisions. If he had admitted that, for example, the daily testing requirement for Cam Newton made Belichick less inclined to trust him to be available to be the starting quarterback without a sudden and abrupt absence, the NFL Players Association likely would have launched an investigation.

But Belichick has a point. Players who are vaccinated are testing positive. And, as noted earlier, incentives crafted to help persuade players to get vaccinated could create far more opportunities for infection than last year, when everyone was subject to the full and complete protocols.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “After pushback from league, Bill Belichick revisits his vaccine comments

  1. The anti-covid-vaxers don’t know how to respond to this – on one hand, Belichick is emphasizing personal choice, but then goes on to say that we are all better off vaccinated. Their heads are about to explode!

  2. Very interesting how political this vaccine has become. Clearly a decided advantage to being a fully vaccinated team. If everything were truly about public safety, player safety, would there be a season? Got to get that gambling money, I guess.

  3. Again, if the union wasn’t “investigating” Urban Meyer for being honest, this wouldn’t be an issue.

    He should have just said “no” about Newton and lied and left it that.

    I’d love to know who the remaining non-vaxxed players are, to be honest. If they are marginal, I’d like them released so the season isn’t jeopardized by these selfish kinds of people. Newton was selfish last year and this year, so enough of selfish people like Brady before, ruining seasons.

    NFL teams need all 53 guys moving in one direction.

    Everyone else, who don’t make millions, are trying to do their part for society. It’s just not a lot to ask.

  4. I don’t get why commentators and experts aren’t focusing on the fact that Cam threw 8 tds and 10 ints last year in 15 games. He’s only thrown more than 30 tds in one season. The fact is that he isn’t a very good QB. RB sure. But QB? No.

    Best thing for Cam would be to talk with Urban Meyer about becoming a TE.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.