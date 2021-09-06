Andy Reid on Tyrann Mathieu’s availability: Have to wait that out, see where he’s at

Getty Images

The Chiefs put safety Tyrann Mathieu on the COVID-19 reserve list last week and that’s left his status for the opener against the Browns up in the air.

Mathieu tested positive for COVID and is reportedly vaccinated, which would mean he could return in less than 10 days as long as he’s asymptomatic and has back-to-back negative tests. Head coach Andy Reid seemed to confirm that the team is hoping that turns out to be the case while speaking to reporters about Mathieu’s status on Monday.

“We just have to wait that out and see where he’s at,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs would have Daniel Sorenson, Juan Thornhill, and Armani Watts at safety if Mathieu isn’t able to return for Week One.