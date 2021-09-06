Another sign pointing to Jimmy Garoppolo starting at QB for 49ers

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is still not officially naming a starting quarterback for this Sunday’s season opener against the Detroit Lions.

However, all the unofficial signs continue to point brightly in the direction of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Garoppolo is set to speak with reporters on Wednesday after Shanahan, which is the time slot reserved for the week’s starting quarterback. Trey Lance isn’t scheduled to speak this week.

Shanahan joked last week that he didn’t need to announce anything.

“I don’t need to announce the quarterback, I don’t think I need to announce the starting punt returner, either, but I bet you guys can figure it out,” Shanahan said.

If there truly was a decision to be made between Garoppolo and Lance for the starting job at the end of training camp, that decision was almost certainly shelved when Lance sustained a “chip” in his finger that has kept him from throwing for the last week. However, the 49ers have said nothing to indicate anyone other than Garoppolo would be their starter for the beginning of the regular season.

Shanahan may be sitting on an announcement of the starter a little bit longer. But an announcement sure doesn’t seem necessary to know who will be under center in Detroit.