Bears officially sign Breshad Perriman, waive Josh Woods

Getty Images

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is officially a member of the Bears.

Perriman was released by the Lions last week as they dropped to 53 players and there was word the next day that he agreed to a contract with Chicago. Confirmation of that move came on Monday.

The Bears announced Perriman’s signing and that linebacker Josh Woods has been waived to make room for him on the roster. He had 19 tackles and a fumble recovery in 24 games for Chicago over the last two seasons.

Perriman joins Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, and Nsimba Webster on the depth chart at receiver in Chicago. The Bears open the season against the Rams on Sunday night.