Broncos go with six full-season captains

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater won the top spot on the depth chart at quarterback for the Broncos. He’ll also have a “C” on his jersey.

Coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Tuesday that Bridgewater is among the permanent, full-season captains the players have elected.

“We elected captains last week,” Fangio said. “I guess we should have announced it, but we didn’t. We have Teddy Bridgewater, [linebacker] Von Miller, [safety] Justin Simmons, [safety] Kareem Jackson, [kicker] Brandon McManus, and [receiver] Courtland Sutton.”

Previously, the Broncos went with game-by-game captains.

“I just thought this would be something good to do for a multitude of reasons, so we gave it a shot,” Fangio said of having permanent captains.

The move implies that Bridgewater has a tighter grip on the job than previously believed. It would be awkward, to say the least, if one of the two permanent offensive captains gets benched in September.