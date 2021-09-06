Chargers place Ryan Smith on IR, re-sign Kemon Hall

Getty Images

On Friday, the Chargers activated cornerback Ryan Smith from the COVID-19 reserve list, waiving defensive back Kemon Hall in a corresponding move. On Monday, the team announced it has placed Smith on injured reserve and re-signed Hall to the 53-player roster.

Smith had a core muscle injury early in camp and then went on the COVID-19 reserve list Aug. 20.

He joined the Chargers in March, signing a one-year deal. He played 78 percent of the special teams snaps for the Buccaneers in the regular season in 2020 and made four tackles.

Smith entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection of the Bucs in 2016 and has 117 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in five seasons.

The Chargers claimed Hall off waivers from the Cowboys on May 6.

Hall went undrafted out of North Texas in 2019 and signed with the Chargers. He wound up being cut and spent time with the Vikings and Saints before landing on the Cowboys’ practice squad. He had 121 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, and two interception returns for touchdowns while in college.