Christian Darrisaw set to practice Wednesday

Vikings first-round pick Christian Darrisaw has been off the field in recent weeks because of a core muscle injury, but the offensive tackle will start working his way toward his regular season debut this week.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said at a Monday press conference that Darrisaw is set to do individual work at Wednesday’s practice. Darrisaw had surgery on August 12 to address the issue and word at the time was that the Vikings hoped he’d be back in time for the opener against the Bengals.

Zimmer said the team will have to see how Darrisaw does in practice before setting a timeline for game action. The rookie was seen as the likely starter at left tackle, but Rashod Hill has been manning the spot in his absence.

There’s less clarity on what linebacker Anthony Barr will do this week. He’s been dealing with knee problems and Zimmer said the team will see where he is on Wednesday before determining a course of action.