Colts activate Eric Fisher from COVID-19 list

The Colts got quarterback Carson Wentz, guard Quenton Nelson and others back from the COVID-19 reserve list last week and they cut the number of players on the list down to zero on Monday.

Left tackle Eric Fisher has been activated from the list. Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was released in a corresponding move.

Fisher was placed on the list on August 26 and the time spent on the list indicates that he tested positive. Fisher tore his Achilles while playing for the Chiefs in the playoffs last January, so it’s unclear when he’ll be in the lineup. Avoiding the PUP list suggests that the Colts believe it will be at some point in the first six weeks of the season.

Woods played the last three seasons with the Cowboys and signed with the Colts in May.