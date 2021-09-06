Dak Prescott, La’el Collins are full practice participants

Getty Images

The Cowboys offensive line was hit hard by injuries last season, with Pro Bowlers Zack Martin, La'el Collins and Tyron Smith missing a combined 36 starts. Their return to health was supposed to be a reason for optimism for the Cowboys this season.

But Martin likely will miss the season opener after testing positive for COVID-19. The right guard is fully vaccinated, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports, and will have to generate negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart before he can return.

“I would say he’s as close to being out as you could possibly rule out,” coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “There’s a protocol. We will follow the protocol to the game.”

The Cowboys are expected to have Connor McGovern start in Martin’s spot.

The good news for the Cowboys, though, is Collins went through a full practice Monday, according to the team’s practice report. He missed practice time recently while dealing with stingers.

“I thought he practiced well [Sunday]. I was pleased,” McCarthy said. “I like the work that LC put on film.”

Swing tackle Ty Nsekhe (foot) and defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring) were the only players limited Monday.

Quarterback Dak Prescott (right shoulder) was among the six players the Cowboys listed as full participants. Defensive end Tarell Basham (ankle), cornerback C.J. Goodwin (hamstring), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) also had full practices.

Prescott did not play in the preseason. The last snap he’s taken against another team came on Oct. 11 when he fractured and dislocated his right ankle.

UPDATE 4:09 PM ET: The Cowboys corrected their practice report. The initial report had Golston as a full practice participant. The updated version has Golston as limited.