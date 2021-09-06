Dallas Goedert thought he’d have a new contract by now

Getty Images

Zach Ertz‘s dissatisfaction with the Eagles was a big storyline at points this offseason and that may have kept some attention from landing on his fellow tight end Dallas Goedert‘s bid for a new contract.

Ertz has put his issues with the team on the back burner for the time being, but Goedert’s still looking for that extension. He said in June that discussions about a deal were underway and things don’t appear to have picked up any steam.

Goedert said during a Monday press conference, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that he thought those talks would have yielded fruit by now but “the team decided to go a different way.” There’s nothing stopping the Eagles from changing course again and resuming talks with Goedert about a deal, although that can sometimes be put on hold during the regular season.

Goedert has 137 catches for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns in 42 games since joining the Eagles as a 2018 second-round pick.