Dolphins place Austin Jackson, Adam Shaheen on COVID-19 list

The Dolphins could be without a pair of key offensive players for their season opener against the Patriots.

The team announced on Monday morning that left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s currently unclear whether the players have tested positive or are a close contact of someone who has.

This is Shaheen’s second stint on COVID reserve since the start of training camp. He was previously a close contact of co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, George Godsey, who tested positive early on in camp. Shaheen told reporters upon being activated off the list that the NFL is “not going to strongarm me” into getting vaccinated.

Shaheen caught 12 passes for 150 yards with three touchdowns for the Dolphins last season.

Jackson is entering his second season as the Dolphins starting left tackle. If he is unavailable for Week One, Greg Little would likely get the nod as Tua Tagovailoa’s frontside protector against New England.

Miami also announced that the team has elevated cornerback Jamal Perry from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. He appeared in 13 games for Miami last season, playing 39 percent of special teams snaps and 14 percent of defensive snaps.