Jaguars activate A.J. Cann, waive Aaron Patrick

The Jaguars announced a couple of roster moves on Monday morning.

Offensive lineman A.J. Cann has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Edge rusher Aaron Patrick was waived in a corresponding move.

Cann has started 90 games for the Jaguars over the last six seasons and is expected to be in the starting lineup in Houston against the Texans in Week One. There are other injury questions on interior of the offensive line, however.

Left guard Andrew Norwell and center Brandon Linder have also been dealing with injuries this summer and this week’s injury report will bring word on their chances of playing in the opener.