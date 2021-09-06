Jaguars work out Reuben Foster, sign Duke Johnson to practice squad

The Jaguars are taking a look at a couple of well-known veterans.

Jacksonville signed running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad and brought in linebacker Reuben Foster for a workout today.

Johnson played for the Texans last year and did not play well, managing just 235 yards on 77 carries, a career-low 3.1 yards per carry. The Jaguars lost first-round running back Travis Etienne for the season to a preseason injury, so they’ve been looking for some help at the position.

Foster was a 2017 first-round pick of the 49ers whose career has fallen well short of expectations. He played in just 16 games in two seasons for the 49ers before he was released for off-field reasons, and then signed with Washington but never played because of a severe knee injury in his first practice. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since October of 2018.

  1. Kicking the tires on guys the rest of the league has moved on from. You’d think the amount of personal connections could get a higher class of tryout candidates. Foster has ++ off field issues, and + 1/2+ physical issues. Don’t know about anyone else but I kindve expect a dumpster fire to start at some point in Jax this year. Just my opinion of course. I don’t think him or his staff are up to the grade required. I say this as a gator FYI. If IND turns into a below expectations team because of the Wentz issues, and circus music continues to play in Houston this could be one of the worst divisions I can ever remember. Tennessee has to be the best bet to take their division after GB in the NFC North.

