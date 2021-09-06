Jets expect to have Mekhi Becton in Week One

Getty Images

The Jets have a key member of their offense in the concussion protocol, but they don’t expect left tackle Mekhi Becton to remain there through the weekend.

Becton was injured during a joint practice with the Eagles ahead of the final preseason game for both teams and made enough progress in his recovery from his head injury that he as able to attend the team’s final practice of last week. While that didn’t mean he was cleared from the protocol, it was a good sign that clearance should come soon.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that on Monday. Saleh said the team expects Becton to be cleared on Tuesday, which will leave him with several days to practice before facing the Panthers.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder went on the COVID-19 reserve list last Friday and Saleh said he has not been ruled out at this point because, as a vaccinated player, he can be activated with back-to-back negative tests. As of now, though, Crowder is on track to miss the opener.