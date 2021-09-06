Matt Nagy vows to “stay positive” with Breshad Perriman

Getty Images

Receiver Breshad Perriman showed enough in college to become a first-round pick in 2015. He’s never quite lived up to that potential.

The Bears have given Perriman a chance to reverse the narrative, following his release by the Lions. On Monday, coach Matt Nagy explained the approach to the speedy pass-catcher.

Nagy said it’s important to “stay positive” with Perriman, while also trying to figure out why things didn’t go well for him elsewhere. Nagy also pointed out that, during the second half of the 2019 season in Tampa, Perriman performed very well.

Indeed he did. Perriman finished the 2019 season with three straight 100 yard games (113, 102, 134).

Nagy also explained that Perriman first must grasp the terminology as part of the “fresh start” he’s getting.

If the Bears can get anything from Perriman, who has played in regular-season games with the Ravens, Browns, Bucs, and Jets, it would help balance out the fact that they got nothing from the receiver they drafted in round one that same year, Kevin White.

Perriman has played and accomplished much more than White since 2015. Still only 27, Perriman now will get a chance to get his career pointed in the right direction with the Bears.