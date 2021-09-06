Mike Evans says Buccaneers’ offense is “miles ahead” of 2020

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are ready to do what no team has done in 17 years. Veteran Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans made some comments on Sunday that will do nothing to contradict the notion that the Bucs could win back to back Super Bowls.

“We’re miles ahead of what we were last year,” Evans said regarding his work with Tom Brady. “Not just me and his connection, but the whole team, the whole offense. It’s really exciting and hopefully we can do something really special this year.”

They’ve already done something really special, in winning the Super Bowl during Brady’s first year with the team. And, yes, it would be far more special to become the first team since Brady’s 2003-04 Patriots to win consecutive championships.

Evans personally hopes to improve on certain aspects of his own game in his eighth NFL season.

“I always try to work on YAC,” Evans said. “I always try to work on that and be in the best shape possible because if I’m in good shape and I’m healthy, I feel like I’m the best receiver on the planet. I just try to work on that mainly.”

The Bucs were the best team on the planet in 2020. There’s no reason to think they won’t have a great chance to get there again.