Panthers place John Miller on COVID-19 list

The Panthers may be without one of their starting offensive lineman in Sunday’s season opener against the Jets.

Carolina has placed starting right guard John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the team announced.

It’s currently unclear whether Miller has tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has. If Miller is vaccinated and tested positive, then he’ll be able to return to the team after two negative tests separated by 24 hours. If he is unvaccinated and tested positive, he’s out for a minimum of 10 days — which would make him unavailable for Week One.

According to multiple reporters, Dennis Daley is likely to replace Miller if he is unable to start against New York.

Miller started 14 games for the Panthers last year. He spent the first four seasons of his career with Buffalo before playing with Cincinnati in 2019.