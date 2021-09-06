Raiders waiving Tanner Muse

Getty Images

The Raiders drafted three players in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Two of them have been let go without ever playing a regular-season snap for the franchise.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse. The move could be a transaction to clear a space to officially add linebacker K.J. Wright. Though Wright said last week he was joining Las Vegas, the team has not officially announced the signing.

By signaling they’re going to cut Muse, the Raiders could also be attempting to drum up a trade market for the young linebacker. Las Vegas did just that back in March with center Rodney Hudson — after a report came out that the club was going to release him, the Cardinals executed a trade for the veteran.

Muse was the 100th pick of the 2020 draft out of Clemson. A toe injury kept him sidelined for the entire 2020 season. But he appeared in three preseason games in 20201, recording a half sack and six total tackles.

The Raiders had selected receiver Lynn Bowden 20 picks earlier in the third round. But the team sent him to Miami at the start of last year’s regular season for a fourth-round pick.

Receiver Bryan Edwards, also selected in last year’s third round, remains on Las Vegas’ roster.