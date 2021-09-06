Ravens, Mark Andrews agree to four-year extension

Getty Images

The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson still have not worked out a new deal. The Ravens and tight end Mark Andrews have.

Per multiple reports, the Ravens and Andrews agreed to terms on a four-year extension.

Andrews was due to make $3.384 million in 2021, the final year of his rookie deal. The four-year, $56 million extension makes it a five-year, $11.87 million deal.

We’ll post the full breakdown as soon as we get our hands on it.

A 2019 Pro Bowler, Andrews has 156 receptions for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with the Ravens. He has been one of Jackson’s most reliable targets.

It remains to be seen whether the Ravens and Jackson work out a deal before Week One. He’s under contract for two more years, thanks to the fifth-year option that applies to first-round picks. If he’d been selected one spot later, he’d be entering the final season of his rookie contract.