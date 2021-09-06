Ravens worked out Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman

Getty Images

The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins for the season to a torn ACL and they’re bringing in a couple of veteran backs for workouts as they assess their backfield needs for the regular season.

The league’s daily transaction wire shows the Ravens worked out Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, and Justice Hill are the backs on the active roster in Baltimore right now.

Bell has not been linked with any teams since playing out his contract with the Chiefs. He ran 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, but fell out of the rotation down the stretch and has since been critical of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Freeman spent time in camp with the Saints, but was released when they dropped to 53 players. Elijah Holyfield also worked out for Baltimore Monday.

UPDATE 5:17 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Hill tore his Achilles, which would make the need for backfield help in Baltimore a bit more urgent.