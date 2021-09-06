Report: Saints signing Desmond Trufant

Getty Images

The Saints have only three cornerbacks on their 53-player roster. Thus, the reason for their search for help at the position.

They worked out Desmond Trufant on Monday, and he is expected to sign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Trufant will join Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley and Paulson Adebo at the position.

The Bears released Trufant on Aug. 31.

He left the Bears on Aug. 13 to be with his father, who died Aug. 15, and did not return before being cut. Trufant is guaranteed $3.5 million from the Lions after signing a two-year deal with them in 2020.

Trufant, who turns 31 on Friday, played his first seven seasons in Atlanta. He appeared in six games with the Lions last season.

In his career, Trufant has totaled 349 tackles, six sacks, 14 interceptions, 83 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.