Report: Saquon Barkley is expected to play Sunday, Evan Engram a longshot

The Giants are trending toward having running back Saquon Barkley in the lineup for Week One against the Broncos and they’ve gotten some other injured players back at practice recently, but their offense is unlikely to be at full strength.

While Barkley has resisted making any predictions about playing in the opener while rehabbing his torn ACL this offseason and summer, he’s steadily made progress and took some contact for the first time since the injury during practice last week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that’s left him close to being fully cleared for his first game action since Week Two of last season.

It’s looking less likely that tight end Evan Engram will join them. Engram hurt his calf in late August and Rapoport reports he has a slim chance of playing against Denver as a result.

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, and Kadarius Toney were all practicing last week, so the passing game will have options whether Engram can rally in the coming days or not.