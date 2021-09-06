Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Nick Bellore are Seattle’s captains

Getty Images

The Seahawks elected one captain for offense, one for defense and one for special teams. The choices were unsurprising.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Bobby Wagner and linebacker Nick Bellore will wear the “C” for the team. Bellore will serve as the special teams captain.

Wilson has earned the honor for a ninth consecutive season, serving in that role every season except his rookie season. Wagner is a captain for the sixth time in seven years. Bellore is a captain for the first time.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the three were elected by their teammates “really overwhelmingly.”

“They’ve really stood for consistency at the highest level, and not just that, they make a lot of tackles; they throw a lot of touchdown passes. It’s everything that they bring and do and what they represent,” Carroll said of Wilson and Wagner. “They’re really the real deal, and they’re the leaders chosen for a number of years, but yet the leaders chosen for a lot of great reasons, too. These guys believe in them and they look up to them and they count on them. They count on their word, and they trust the heck out of them, and we’re very, very fortunate to have them.”