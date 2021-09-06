Saints re-signing Trevor Siemian, Chris Hogan

Getty Images

As teams continue to shuffle their rosters following cuts down to 53, the Saints are bringing back a pair of veterans.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New Orleans is re-signing quarterback Trevor Siemian and receiver Chris Hogan on Monday.

Both Siemian and Hogan were released last week as the team reduced its roster. Siemian signed with the Saints last season off Tennessee’s practice squad. It was previously reported that he was expected to land back with New Orleans after cuts were announced.

Siemian last played in 2019 for the Jets, but has 24 career starts for the Broncos under his belt. He’s thrown for 5,689 yards with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his career.

The Saints also have rookie Ian Book on their roster behind quarterback Jameis Winston, who won the QB1 competition over Taysom Hill.

Hogan signed with New Orleans in late July following a stint in the Premier Lacrosse League. In five games for the Jets last year, Hogan caught 14 passes for 118 yards.