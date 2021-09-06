Seahawks promote Tyler Mabry to 53-player roster

Getty Images

The Seahawks needed another tight end on their 53-player roster as Colby Parkinson works his way back from a foot injury. They made a move to do just that Monday.

The team promoted practice squad tight end Tyler Mabry.

Mabry signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2020. He spent last season on the practice squad.

The Seahawks will lean heavily on tight ends Gerald Everett and Will Dissly in the opener with Mabry providing depth.

Seattle filled Mabry’s spot on the practice squad by signing offensive guard Jordan Simmons. Simmons, who went undrafted out of USC in 2017, has spent the past three seasons with Seattle. He has appeared in 20 games in his career, including six starts at left guard last season.