Steelers go with only three captains

Some teams (like the Chargers and Rams) have opted to have eight captains. The Steelers are keeping it simple.

They have three captains. One on offense, one on defense, and one on special teams.

The captains are quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive lineman Cam Heyward, and fullback Derek Watt, the special-teams captain.

Roethlisberger, who took several years to earn captain status, has now been named a captain 13 times in 18 seasons, with 11 straight. Hayward has served as a captain for seven straight seasons. Watt, who joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2020, is a captain for the first time.

The Steelers have dropped from five captains to three. Last year, the captains were Roethlisberger, Heyward, center Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker T.J. Watt, and special-teamer Jordan Dangerfield.

The Steelers didn’t explain the reason for the drop from five captains to three.