Texans place Charlie Heck on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Texans were expected to start Charlie Heck at right tackle as Marcus Cannon works his way back into playing shape. That might not happen.

Heck went on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, the team announced. It’s unknown whether Heck tested positive or was a high-risk close contact.

Heck started all three preseason games at right tackle as Cannon only returned to practice last week. Cannon, acquired in an offseason trade with the Patriots, was returning from knee surgery after opting out of the 2020 season.

“He looked healthy,” Texans coach David Culley said of Cannon on Monday, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s not ready yet from the standpoint of the workload, and that’s why this week will be very important. He will practice. We’ll see how much he can do.”

The Texans could shift Tytus Howard from left guard to right tackle, where he played last season.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who just returned from COVID-19, was scheduled to be the only returning starter playing the same position he did in 2020. Max Scharping remains in the starting lineup but has moved from left guard to right guard.