Titans activate Geoff Swaim, waive Justin March-Lillard

Getty Images

The Titans are down to three players on their COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced that they have activated tight end Geoff Swaim off the list and returned him to the active roster on Monday. They had the space after cutting cornerback Chris Jones.

Swaim was one of five players on the list at the start of the day. Linebacker Justin March-Lillard has also come off the list, but the Titans waived him so he will not be with them for their Week One date with the Cardinals.

Offensive linemen Cole Banwart, Ben Jones, and Nate Davis remain on the COVID list in Tennessee.