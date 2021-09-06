Titans waiving CB Chris Jones

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have five more players on their COVID-19 reserve list and they’ll need to make room for some of them on the 53-man roster as they activate them this week.

Cornerback Chris Jones is one of the players who will be departing in that process. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are waiving Jones on Monday.

Jones signed with the Titans in April after seeing time with both the Lions and Vikings in 2020. He had 19 tackles in eight games for the Vikings and appeared in one game for Detroit.

Jones also had 22 tackles in 13 games for the Cardinals over the previous two seasons.

Offensive linemen Ben Jones, Nate Davis, and Cole Banwart are joined on the COVID list by linebacker Justin March-Lillard and tight end Geoff Swaim.