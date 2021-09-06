Trae Waynes out for Bengals this week

Getty Images

The Bengals have waited for a chance to see cornerback Trae Waynes in game action for quite a while and that wait will go on until at least Week Two of this season.

Waynes injured his hamstring in late August and head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday that he will not be in the lineup for the opener. The Bengals open the season against the Vikings, who made Waynes the 11th overall pick of the 2015 draft.

Waynes stayed with the Vikings through the 2019 season and then signed with the Bengals as a free agent last year, but did not play at all after tearing his pectoral during training camp.

Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple, Darius Phillips, and Jalen Davis are set to be on hand for Cincinnati.