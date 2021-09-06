Zack Martin isn’t officially out, but it’s looking likely

Getty Images

The NFL won’t say who is and isn’t vaccinated. In many cases, the circumstances reveal who has and hasn’t gotten the vaccine.

For the Cowboys, it’s clear that guard Zack Martin is vaccinated. Because he’s vaccinated, he has a slim chance to play on Thursday night after testing positive for COVID on Saturday.

Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Martin is as close to being ruled out as possible. This means that, in theory, he could generate a pair of negative results at least 24 hours apart.

Players who test positive without vaccination must miss a minimum of 10 days. There’s no minimum for vaccinated players, as long as the two negative tests are generated.

So there’s a glimmer of hope for Martin becoming available to play. But, as McCarthy acknowledged, it’s a long shot.