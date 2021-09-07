Bill Belichick: Cam Newton gave us everything he had

Posted by Josh Alper on September 7, 2021, 7:55 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Patriots at Eagles
Getty Images

The Patriots revealed their starting quarterback choice a week ago when they released Cam Newton and left Mac Jones set to claim the starting role as a rookie.

Jones taking the No. 1 job wasn’t a shock given his status as a first-round pick and his strong play during the preseason, but Newton’s release was more surprising given the way Bill Belichick had talked about the quarterback over the last two years. Belichick didn’t offer much about Newton during a press conference the day after the move, but had a bit more to say on WEEI Tuesday.

Belichick said there was some thought to keeping Newton as a backup, but “in the end we did what we felt was best.” He also said that he no bad memories about Newton’s time with the team.

“I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam,” Belichick said. “He came in here, he worked hard. He gave us everything he had. Right now, our future is going to be Mac at quarterback, and that is where we’re going to go.”

Newton has not signed with another club and it’s not clear when or if another opportunity is going to come, which leaves him with plenty of time to see how Jones does as the starter in New England.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Bill Belichick: Cam Newton gave us everything he had

  2. Cam was an MVP at one point, but now his body is broken down and his arm is shot. We may not see him take another snap.

  5. To those who think “running” QB’s are the future of the game, take a look at Cam’s fall from grace. His body broke down.

  6. He came in here, he worked hard. He gave us everything he had, but was still beat by a rookie.

  8. In baseball it’s Wally Pipp. Now in football, the cautionary tale with be “don’t be Cam…get vaccinated”.

    Until his Covid protocol snafu, Cam was leading in this horse race. Why give someone the slightest opening? Maybe Cam understands, but I will never will. Oh well…season is starting, LET”S GO!!!!

  9. He will probably get called in when someone needs a QB. There are a few teams (Texans come to mind) that may be giving him a call pretty fast once QB1 goes down.

  10. Belichick has a track record of standing up for players. He cuts them. He pays then in accordance with his perception of their value, and many call that cheap. People may see all of that as mutually exclusive. I don’t.

    Belichick realizes the team comes first. Listen to the way he speaks of players like David Patten, Julien Edelman and Cam Newton. He knows it’s a player’s game and the skill, discipline, hard work and teamwork it takes to win. He doesn’t play favorites. He plays the players who give the team the best chance to win.

    I don’t think a player or a fan could ask for more.

  11. This is where we’ve come to as a society. You can’t be honest with anyone. Say nice things so you don’t get slammed in social media and then do what’s best for your team.

    Cam was an MVP for his legs, not his arm (59.8% completion that year). His career completion percentage is 60%. That’s slightly worse than Daniel Jones and the same percentage as Dwayne Haskins.

    Cam is entertaining and possibly a hard worker but a cerebral QB who can quickly diagnose defenses and deliver a quick accurate throw to the correct receiver in 2.5 seconds? Never in a million years.

    If you need someone to truck smaller DBs while getting protected like a QB? Cam is your guy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.