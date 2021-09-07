Bill Belichick: Cam Newton gave us everything he had

Getty Images

The Patriots revealed their starting quarterback choice a week ago when they released Cam Newton and left Mac Jones set to claim the starting role as a rookie.

Jones taking the No. 1 job wasn’t a shock given his status as a first-round pick and his strong play during the preseason, but Newton’s release was more surprising given the way Bill Belichick had talked about the quarterback over the last two years. Belichick didn’t offer much about Newton during a press conference the day after the move, but had a bit more to say on WEEI Tuesday.

Belichick said there was some thought to keeping Newton as a backup, but “in the end we did what we felt was best.” He also said that he no bad memories about Newton’s time with the team.

“I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam,” Belichick said. “He came in here, he worked hard. He gave us everything he had. Right now, our future is going to be Mac at quarterback, and that is where we’re going to go.”

Newton has not signed with another club and it’s not clear when or if another opportunity is going to come, which leaves him with plenty of time to see how Jones does as the starter in New England.